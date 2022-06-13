Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the May 15th total of 190,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Zedge in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zedge alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.74. 5,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,070. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.01. Zedge has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Zedge ( NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter.

In other Zedge news, Director Mark Ghermezian purchased 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,302.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at $164,149.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,070 shares of company stock worth $59,390. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZDGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zedge by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 158,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zedge by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 81,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,203 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 494,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Zedge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.