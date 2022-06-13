Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.30.

Zendesk stock opened at $64.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 0.96. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $63.87 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

