Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,900 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the May 15th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Zenvia stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. Zenvia has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZENV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $1,699,000. Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $3,444,000. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

