Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,900 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the May 15th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Zenvia stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. Zenvia has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%.
Zenvia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zenvia (ZENV)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.