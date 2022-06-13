Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Down 10.1%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) traded down 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 34,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,924,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

ZH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 49.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 20.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,453,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,121 shares during the period. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. grew its position in Zhihu by 170.5% during the first quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zhihu by 239.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 3,257,204 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the third quarter worth approximately $32,722,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zhihu by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.