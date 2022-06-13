Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.29

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.29 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 16558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $164,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,833 shares of company stock worth $1,143,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Venator Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 34,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

