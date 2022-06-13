Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.86

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.86 and last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 10702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

ZG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,784.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,856 shares of company stock worth $978,548. 18.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

