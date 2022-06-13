Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.86

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.86 and last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 10702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.
ZG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.55.
The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04.
In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,784.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,856 shares of company stock worth $978,548. 18.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (ZG)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.