ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.77

Shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 3130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ZimVie in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ZimVie in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.50.
ZimVie Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIMV)
ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.
