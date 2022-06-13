Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $155.91

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $155.91 and last traded at $156.00, with a volume of 9032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after buying an additional 529,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,381,000 after buying an additional 441,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after buying an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

