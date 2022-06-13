Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.42.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $109.07 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.26.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $780,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 111.6% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.