Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.55 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.92 EPS.

ZM stock opened at $109.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.67. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. FBN Securities cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.42.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at $651,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,533 in the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

