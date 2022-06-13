ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.59

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.59 and last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 42232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 113.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $21,375,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 209,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $12,163,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,789,941 shares of company stock worth $102,122,563 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.