Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.26.
ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. FBN Securities reduced their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,779 shares of company stock worth $11,791,977 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:ZS opened at $153.61 on Monday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.38.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
