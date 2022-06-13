Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Short Interest Update

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZUO. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. Zuora has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,153.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $169,162.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

