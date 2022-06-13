Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the May 15th total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 381.0 days.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $431.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $461.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.49. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $383.00 and a 1 year high of $502.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.