1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
FLWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.88.
Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $595.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after buying an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $15,262,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,641,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 638,593 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth about $7,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $12,561,000.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (Get Rating)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
