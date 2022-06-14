1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $595.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after buying an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $15,262,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,641,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 638,593 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth about $7,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $12,561,000.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

