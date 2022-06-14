1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. 8,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,964,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONEM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.