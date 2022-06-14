1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. 8,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,964,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ONEM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
