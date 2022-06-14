23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 203,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,391,692 shares.The stock last traded at 2.38 and had previously closed at 2.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is 2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.45.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported -0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.03. The company had revenue of 100.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 102.79 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 79.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%. 23andMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 259.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,221,000 after buying an additional 12,663,268 shares during the period. Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth about $31,087,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter worth about $7,692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 121.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after buying an additional 1,717,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.