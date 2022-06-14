23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 203,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,391,692 shares.The stock last traded at 2.38 and had previously closed at 2.25.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is 2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 259.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,221,000 after buying an additional 12,663,268 shares during the period. Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth about $31,087,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter worth about $7,692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 121.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after buying an additional 1,717,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 23andMe (ME)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.