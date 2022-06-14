360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Up 5.1%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.20. 1,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,110,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.39. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 38.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 1,096.1% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

