3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.23.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $135.62 and a twelve month high of $203.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

