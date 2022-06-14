4D pharma (LON:DDDD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.00

Shares of 4D pharma plc (LON:DDDD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 1181237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.75 ($0.31).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.30. The company has a market capitalization of £44.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50.
4D pharma Company Profile (LON:DDDD)
