4D pharma (LON:DDDD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.00

Shares of 4D pharma plc (LON:DDDD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 1181237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.75 ($0.31).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.30. The company has a market capitalization of £44.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in the United Kingdom. The company develops therapeutic candidates, including MRx0518 for the treatment of cancer and immune-oncology diseases; MRx-4DP0004 for the treatment of asthma; MRx0029 and MRx0005 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

