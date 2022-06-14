4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,275.00

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,275 ($27.61) and last traded at GBX 2,350 ($28.52), with a volume of 56841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,375 ($28.83).
Several analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.77) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,700 ($44.91) to GBX 4,100 ($49.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £660.02 million and a PE ratio of 36.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,767.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,764.69.
About 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)
4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.
