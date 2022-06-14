7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:VIIAW opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) by 148.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,657 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

