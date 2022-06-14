888 (LON:888) Hits New 12-Month Low at $172.80

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 172.80 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 176.40 ($2.14), with a volume of 160640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.50 ($2.18).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on 888 shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.37) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.07) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 617.86 ($7.50).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 198.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 235.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £780.19 million and a PE ratio of 12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

