A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.41

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.41 and traded as low as C$37.56. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$37.98, with a volume of 13,844 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$553.98 million and a PE ratio of 18.45.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

