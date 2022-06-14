A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.66

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 260357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

A number of research firms have commented on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24,300.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $1.3538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 7.99%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.48%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

