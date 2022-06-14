AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 160 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Danske upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. AB SKF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 8.90%. Analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

