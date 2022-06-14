ABB (NYSE:ABB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.48

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 12603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

