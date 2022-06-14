Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $103.31

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $103.31 and last traded at $103.61, with a volume of 44085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $179.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.33 and a 200-day moving average of $122.75.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

