Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $14.00

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $13.50. Abcam shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 745 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($21.85) to GBX 1,500 ($18.21) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.67) to GBX 1,700 ($20.63) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.
Abcam Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCM)
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
