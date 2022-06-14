Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $14.00

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $13.50. Abcam shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 745 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($21.85) to GBX 1,500 ($18.21) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.67) to GBX 1,700 ($20.63) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abcam by 120,639.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after buying an additional 1,160,551 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG acquired a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,691,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Abcam by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,914,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,373,000 after buying an additional 558,299 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam during the first quarter worth approximately $5,028,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Abcam by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,208,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

