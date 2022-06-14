AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 90,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,950,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of -0.28.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 41.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Veronique Lecault bought 200,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,770,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,222,573.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 64,545 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $484,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,580,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,852,272.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,758,013 shares of company stock worth $11,272,517. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 693.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 21.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 186.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

