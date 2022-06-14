Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ABEO opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
