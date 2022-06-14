Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABEO opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 76,694 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 139,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

