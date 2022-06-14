Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Down 32.4% in May

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $115,000.

AOD traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,587. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%.

