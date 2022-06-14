Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $335.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $240.57 on Tuesday. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $226.46 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.84 and its 200-day moving average is $299.85.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,399,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

