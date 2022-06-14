ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.17

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.17 and last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 2054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In related news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at $654,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $651,974 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,858,000 after acquiring an additional 369,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ABM Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,131,000 after acquiring an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 275,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,641,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,568,000 after acquiring an additional 37,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

