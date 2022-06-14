ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

ABM Industries stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at $654,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,385 shares of company stock worth $651,974. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,428,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $22,504,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,858,000 after buying an additional 369,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 275,424 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

