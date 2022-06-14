abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 240.71 ($2.92).
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.25) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.29) to GBX 225 ($2.73) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.85) to GBX 210 ($2.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.55) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 195 ($2.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
LON ABDN opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 191.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.65). The firm has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64.
abrdn Company Profile (Get Rating)
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
