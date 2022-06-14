abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 240.71 ($2.92).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.25) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.29) to GBX 225 ($2.73) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.85) to GBX 210 ($2.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.55) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 195 ($2.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

LON ABDN opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 191.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.65). The firm has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64.

In other abrdn news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 9,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £20,582.52 ($24,981.82).

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

