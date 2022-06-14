Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.55-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.
Several brokerages have commented on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.08.
Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 25,875 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 554.5% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
