ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Down 4%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) shares were down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 27,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,444,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.51.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,472 shares of company stock valued at $217,476 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

