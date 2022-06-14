Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $378.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.28.

ACN stock opened at $276.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.11. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

