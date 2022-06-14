Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $390.00 at Morgan Stanley

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.53.

Accenture stock opened at $276.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.55 and a 200-day moving average of $334.11. Accenture has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $406,514,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

