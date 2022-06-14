Access Self Storage Inc. Buys 658,000 Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) insider Access Self Storage Inc. bought 658,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,775,340.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 134,132,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$769,601,236.87.

Access Self Storage Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Access Self Storage Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.68 per share, with a total value of C$568,300.00.

SVI stock remained flat at $C$6.42 during trading on Tuesday. 168,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.48. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SVI shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

