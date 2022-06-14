AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the May 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 123,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

