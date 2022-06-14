AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
