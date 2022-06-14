AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

