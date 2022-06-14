Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Update

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $92.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a current ratio of 14.51.

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

About Achilles Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.