Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) were up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 7,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 340,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $912.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,964.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,290,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,228.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,000. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

