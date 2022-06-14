Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

