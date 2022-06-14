Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.16

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 1429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,090,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 59,546 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,709,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,814,000 after acquiring an additional 496,512 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,140,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after acquiring an additional 979,855 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,353,000 after acquiring an additional 936,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

