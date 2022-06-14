ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.91.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group (Get Rating)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
