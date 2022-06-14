ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.91.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.