Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.77

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 95116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AHEXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 54.50 to CHF 51.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 38 to CHF 35 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Adecco Group AG will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is presently -152.00%.

Adecco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

