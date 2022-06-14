AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.90

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.90 ($2.33) and traded as low as GBX 165.50 ($2.01). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.06), with a volume of 5,840 shares.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 180.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 191.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13. The company has a market cap of £42.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.53.
About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)
