AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.90

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.90 ($2.33) and traded as low as GBX 165.50 ($2.01). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.06), with a volume of 5,840 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 180.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 191.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13. The company has a market cap of £42.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.53.

About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

